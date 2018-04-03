Greenville wins 2 GWOC softball games at Troy

TROY – The Greenville softball team began Greater Western Ohio Conference play with a pair of wins against Troy on Monday, winning the doubleheader 13-0 and 10-3.

In the opening game Greenville scored one run in the first inning, one in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and four in the sixth to run rule Troy 13-0.

Greenville had 10 hits and no errors in the game while Troy had seven hits and three errors.

Greenville’s Zoe Pressnall went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Nyesha Wright was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBIs. Baylee Petry went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Morgan Gilbert was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Haleigh Mayo was 1-for-4 and scored two runs. Sydney Grote was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Lani Shilt was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Cassie Cromwell walked, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run. Courtney Bryson walked twice and scored a run. Megan Johnston scored two runs. Brooklynn Bush and Grace Shaffer both scored a run.

Petry pitched four scoreless innings, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out three. Christman pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks.

Greenville played the second game as the home team and won 10-3.

Greenville took a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and one in the third. Troy scored its first run in the top of the fourth then Greenville responded with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 6-1. Troy’s final two runs came in the top of the sixth, and Greenville scored its final four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Greenville had 11 hits and one error while Troy had seven hits and four errors.

Wright went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Gilbert was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Grote went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Pressnall was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Mayo was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Shilt went 1-for-4 and drove in a run. Petry was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Shaffer was 1-for-1. Cromwell walked three times and scored three runs. Bryson, Johnston and Chloe Sowry each scored a run.

Christman pitched five innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Petry pitched two innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Greenville improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the GWOC with Monday’s wins.

Greenville's Caitlin Christman pitches during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game against Troy on Monday in Troy. Greenville third baseman Zoe Pressnall throws out a Troy runner during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game on Monday in Troy.

By Kyle Shaner

