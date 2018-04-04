Darke County teams announce more schedule changes

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County baseball, softball and track and field teams have announced more schedule changes.

Bradford’s softball game at Northmont has been canceled today.

Greenville’s baseball and softball games at Stebbins that were scheduled for today have been postponed until April 11.

Mississinawa Valley’s baseball and softball games at Covington have been canceled.

Friday’s Miami East Invitational track and field meet that was to include Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village has been canceled.

Arcanum’s baseball and softball games versus Twin Valley South that were canceled Thursday have been rescheduled to 5 p.m. April 25.

Tri-Village varsity softball at Twin Valley South now will be played at 5 p.m. April 9 instead of on April 20.

Tri-Village’s baseball and softball games at Covington that were canceled Tuesday have been rescheduled for April 25.