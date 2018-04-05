Darke County teams announce schedule changes

DARKE COUNTY – Some Darke County teams have announced changes to their schedules.

The start times of Greenville’s softball games on Friday at Lebanon have been altered. Greenville now will play Mason at 4:30 p.m. and Centerville at 6:30 p.m.

Arcanum’s baseball game against Tri-County North on Friday has been moved to Arcanum.

Franklin Monroe’s baseball game against Tri-County North on Saturday has been moved to Franklin Monroe.

The Tri-Village at Bethel varsity baseball and softball games that were canceled Monday have been rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 18.