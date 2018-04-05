Greenville baseball team defeats Springfield

GREENVILLE – The Greenville baseball team earned its first win of the season on Thursday as the Green Wave beat Springfield 6-3.

Greenville struck first with a run in the bottom half of the first inning. After both teams scored one run in the fourth, Springfield scored two in the top of the sixth to go up 3-2. However, Greenville responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to win 6-3.

Greenville had six hits and two errors on Thursday while Springfield had eight hits and three errors.

Landon Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI for Greenville. Grant Minnich was 1-for-2 with two walks, three stolen bases, a run and two RBIs. Kyle Mills went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base a run and a RBI.

Alec Fletcher was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a RBI. Marcus Wood was 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run. Reed Hanes walked and scored a run. Conner Mills and Ethan Saylor also scored runs.

Colton Zumbrun pitched four innings and allowed one unearned run on five hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Owen Paulus pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk. Kyle Mills pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Greenville improved to 1-2 with Thursday’s win.