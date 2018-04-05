Versailles baseball team beats New Bremen in MAC opener

NEW BREMEN – The Versailles baseball team beat New Bremen 2-1 in its Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Thursday.

Versailles and New Bremen both scored a run in the second inning on Thursday then Versailles scored the game-winning run in the top of the fifth.

Versailles had six hits and one error in the game while New Bremen had five hits and no errors.

Versailles’ Kurtis Rutschilling was 2-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored the game-winning run. Will Eversole was 1-for-3 and drove in the winning run. Elliot Bruns was 1-for-2, walked twice and scored a run.

Keaton McEdowney went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. Andrew Demange was 1-for-4 and stole a base. Cole Niekamp walked and stole a base. Garrett Toops was hit by two pitches and drove in a run.

Toops pitched four innings for Versailles, allowing one run on five hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Niekamp pitched two scoreless innings and earned the win, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two. McEdowney picked up the save as he pitched one scoreless inning, hitting three batters and striking out two.

Versailles improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MAC with the win.