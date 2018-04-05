Versailles softball team begins MAC play with a win over New Bremen

VERSAILLES – The Versailles softball team earned its first win of the season on Thursday, defeating New Bremen 11-2 in its Midwest Athletic Conference opener.

New Bremen scored both of its runs in the top half of the first inning then Versailles scored 11 unanswered runs beginning with three in the bottom of the third. The Tigers then added five in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Versailles had 10 hits and one error while New Bremen had six hits and five errors.

Kami McEldowney went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs. Hailey McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, three runs and a RBI.

Mallory George was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Anna Gehret was 1-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Faith Huddle was 1-for-3, stole a base and scored a run. Cori Lawrence went 1-for-3. Savannah Toner was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Hannah Barga scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing two runs on six hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Versailles improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the MAC with the win.