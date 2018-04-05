Arcanum baseball team defeats Bradford

BRADFORD – Arcanum beat Bradford 11-6 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Arcanum took a 5-0 lead with three runs in the second inning and two in the third. After Bradford scored its first run in the bottom of the third, Arcanum responded with four more runs in the fourth to lead 9-1.

Bradford scored four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to reduce its deficit to 9-6 then Arcanum scored the game’s final runs in the seventh.

Arcanum had nine hits and two errors in the game while Bradford had 10 hits and four errors.

Evan Atchley earned the win for Arcanum while Parker Smith was charged with the loss for Bradford.

Cory Ross led the Arcanum offense as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Atchley went 2-for-4 for the Trojans.

Arcanum improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the CCC with the win.