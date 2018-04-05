Tri-Village baseball team beats Miami East in 10 innings

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village beat Cross County Conference foe Miami East 4-3 in 10 innings Thursday for its first win of the 2018 baseball season.

Miami East took a 1-0 lead in the first inning then Tri-Village took a 2-1 lead in the third. Cody Eyer led off with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice by Gage Hileman and scored on a double by Christian Ricker to tie the score. Trey Frech then reached on an infield single, which coupled with a bad throw to first allowed Ricker to score and put the Patriots up 2-1.

Miami East regained the lead with two runs in the sixth, but Tri-Village scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score once more. Jared Buckley walked to lead off the inning, stole second and third and scored on a bad throw to third to make it a 3-3 game.

In the bottom of the 10th Tri-Village scored the game-winning run. Buckley had a one-out double and scored when Mason Sullenbarger got an infield single, which got away from the second baseman.

Tri-Village had seven hits and two errors on Thursday while Miami East had eight hits and four errors.

Frech pitched seven innings for Tri-Village, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Ricker earned the win as he pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Buckley was 1-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs. Ricker was 1-for-5 with a double, a RBI and a run.

Tri-Village improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the CCC while East fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the CCC.