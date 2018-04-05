Tri-County North shuts out the Mississinawa Valley baseball team

UNION CITY – Tri-County North shut out Mississinawa Valley 9-0 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Thursday.

North scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth while holding MV scoreless.

Tri-County North had seven hits and one error. Mississinawa Valley had two hits and five errors.

Kyler Guillozet and Zac Longfellow both went 1-for-3 for Mississinawa.

Trent Collins pitched 1 2/3 innings for the Blackhawks, allowing six unearned runs on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Guillozet pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on four hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Ethan Dirksen pitched a scoreless inning, allowing no hits or walks.