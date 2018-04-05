Greenville boys tennis team wins at Xenia

XENIA – The Greenville boys tennis team swept Xenia 5-0 on Thursday to improve to 3-0.

In first singles Greenville’s Branson Leigeber beat Mohamodue Seck 6-0, 6-1. In the second singles match the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp beat Wade Hutcheson 6-3, 6-1. In third singles the Wave’s Duda Wollmeisteer swept Alex Robinson 6-0, 6-0

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst swept Jonny Shampton and Phillip Nared 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles the Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day beat Evan Brown and Chris Jones 6-0, 6-1.

Greenville improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with the win. Xenia fell to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the GWOC.

Heath Coomer and Jimmy Normile won in extra junior varsity matches for Greenville.

In other junior varsity action, Tippecanoe beat Greenville 3-2. Jaihao Zhang won at third singles, and the duo of Eric Priceand Zachary Miller won at first doubles. The JV tennis team is now 1-1.