Mississinawa Valley softball team loses to Tri-County North

UNION CITY – Tri-County North beat Mississinawa Valley 18-6 in a high-scoring Cross County Conference softball game on Thursday.

Tri-County North led 10-0 with four runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth. Mississinawa Valley avoided a run-rule defeat with a run in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth, making it 10-2.

Tri-County North scored a run in the sixth inning then MV responded with four runs in the bottom half of the frame to cut its deficit to 11-6. North scored the game’s final seven runs in the seventh inning.

Mississinawa Valley had 13 hits and six errors. Tri-County North had 20 hits and no errors.

Paxton Scholl went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a RBI and two runs for MV. Bailey Johnson was 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run. Jolie Elson was 3-for-4.

Kinsie Blocher went 2-for-4 with a home run, a run and two RBI. Taylor Collins was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run and two RBI. Taydem Elson was 1-for-3 with a walk. Bailey Emrick walked and scored a run.

Collins pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and four unearned runs on four hits, eight walks and one strikeout. Scholl pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs and two unearned runs on 16 hits, three walks and one strikeout.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-4 with Thursday’s loss.