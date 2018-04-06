Miami East run rules the Tri-Village softball team

NEW MADISON – Miami East run ruled Tri-Village 13-3 in a Cross County Conference softball game on Thursday.

Miami East scored the game’s first 13 runs with seven in the first inning, four in the second and two in the third. Tri-Village scored all of its runs in the bottom of the third.

Tri-Village had seven hits and two errors while Miami East had six hits and one error.

Breeann Lipps was 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run for Tri-Village. Peyton Bietry was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Shelby Bennett was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and all three of the Patriots’ RBIs.

Loraligh Waters went 1-for-1. Breanna Locke was 1-for-3. Kelsie Wehr walked twice and scored a run.

Hala Faulkner pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed seven runs on one hit and five walks. Bennett pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks.

Tri-Village fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the CCC with the loss.