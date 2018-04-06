Darke County teams announce schedule changes for Saturday

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County schools have announced schedule changes for Saturday’s sporting events because of projected cold temperatures.

Bradford’s junior high track and field meet at Fort Loramie and junior varsity baseball game with St. Henry have been canceled Saturday.

The Mississinawa Valley has canceled Saturday’s baseball games at Troy Christian and softball games against Lehman Catholic because of cold temperatures.

Versailles has canceled its varsity and junior varsity baseball and softball games on Saturday because of cold weather including the Versailles at Ansonia varsity softball games and Versailles versus St. Marys baseball games. The Versailles at Ansonia softball game has been rescheduled for Monday.

The Franklin Monroe versus Tri-County North baseball game has been pushed back to a 1 p.m. start on Saturday.

Franklin Monroe’s softball doubleheader at Fort Recovery on Saturday has been changed to a single game starting at 1 p.m. Weather conditions will be reevaluated Saturday morning.