Greenville tennis team wins home opener versus Northmont

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team won its home opener on Friday, defeating Northmont 3-2 in a match that featured cold, wet and windy conditions.

“It was kind of surprising we even got it in,” Greenville coach Dennis Kiser said. “Nobody wanted to come off the wet courts so as long as you want to be out there and they weren’t really slipping all that bad … go ahead and play. Just happy to get a match in.

“It was bad. Like I said, I can’t even believe we got it in. It was in, and we toughed it out and got a win.”

A mix of snow and rain fell throughout Friday’s match. The conditions deteriorated as the match went on, but the teams were able to conclude the varsity games before the conditions got too bad.

Greenville won both doubles points against Northmont.

Green Wave seniors Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst swept Justin Bauser and Gavin Lucas 6-0, 6-0 in first doubles. With the win the Greenville duo improved to 4-0 on the year.

In second doubles Greenville junior Bryan Day and sophomore Josh Galloway beat Caleb Coffman and Brady Jenkins 6-1, 6-2. Day and Galloway are 2-0 together this season.

“Pretty handily really,” Kiser said of his doubles teams both getting wins against Northmont. “They’ve been getting better, and that’s what we want to see because that first week it was like even though we won it was like they just didn’t play real well. You can see that coming. It’s coming.”

Northmont won the first and second singles matches.

Cameron Daniel beat Greenville sophomore Branson Leigeber 6-0, 6-1 in first singles while Matthew Correll beat Green Wave freshman Landon Muhlenkamp 4, 6-, 6-2, 10-3. Leigeber fell to 2-2 on the season while Muhlenkamp fell to 3-1.

The match came down to third singles where Greenville senior Duda Wollmeister beat Ben Bowers 7-5, 6-0 to give the home team the 3-2 victory. The foreign exchange student from Brazil improved to 4-0 this season for the Green Wave.

“That was a tough match for her down there,” Kiser said.

Greenville improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with Friday’s win while Northmont fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Greenville will return to action on Monday at St. Marys. The Wave are hoping for better weather so more of their junior varsity players can get playing time.

“We’ve just got so many kids we worry about getting them all playing time,” Kiser said. “A couple of them didn’t get to play because we had to pull them because it was just getting too bad.”

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

