Greenville pitchers combine for no-hitter versus Trotwood-Madison

TROTWOOD – Tytan Grote, Tyler Beyke and Cameron Kaiser combined for a no-hitter as the Greenville baseball team beat Trotwood-Madison 18-5 on Friday.

Greenville scored eight runs in the first inning then Trotwood-Madison scored one in the bottom half of the frame. Greenville scored four in the second while Trotwood scored three to make it 12-4.

Greenville added four more runs in the third and Trotwood-Madison scored one to bring the score to 16-5. The Green Wave then added one more run in both the fourth and fifth innings for the 18-5 final score in a five-inning run rule.

Grote pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on no hits, five walks, one hit batter, a balk and four strikeouts. Beyke pitched 1/3 of an inning, striking out the lone batter he faced. Kaiser pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

Offensively Beyke was 3-for-5 with a stolen base, a run and three RBIs. Landon Eldridge went 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and drove in two runs. Alec Fletcher was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Karsyn Fender went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Kyle Mills was 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBI. Terry Miller was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.

Kaiser walked twice and scored three runs. Nathan Fry walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Tony Sells walked and scored a run. Ethan Saylor was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Colton Zumbrun was hit by a pitch and drove in a run. Conner Mills scored a run. Reed Hanes drove in a run.