Versailles softball team shuts out Miami East

VERSAILLES – The Versailles softball team shut out Miami East 14-0 in a five-inning run-rule victory on Friday.

Versailles scored three runs in the first inning, three in the third and eight in the fourth while holding Miami East scoreless.

Versailles had nine hits and one error. Miami East had two hits and one error.

Cori Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing no runs on two hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Kami McEldowney led the Versailles offense as she went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and a run. Kate Stammen was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs. Anna Gehret was 1-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Rachel Lyons was 1-for-1 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs.

Faith Huddle was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBIs. Hailey McEldowney was 1-for-2 with two walks, three runs and a RBI. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Lawrence was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Mallory George walked, scored a run and drove in a run.

Versailles improved to 2-3 with the win.