DARKE COUNTY – Darke County teams have canceled baseball and softball games today because of the cold weather.

The Arcanum versus Dixie baseball and softball games have been canceled.

The Franklin Monroe versus Tri-County North baseball game has been canceled.

The first game of a doubleheader between the Greenville and Fort Recovery baseball teams has been canceled. The teams are still considering playing a single game at 3 p.m. today.