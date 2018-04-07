Bradford’s Skipp Miller throws perfect game against Mississinawa Valley softball team

BRADFORD – Bradford freshman Skipp Miller threw her first varsity perfect game as the Bradford softball team beat Mississinawa Valley 11-0 in a Cross County Conference game on Friday.

Miller struck out eight batters and got great support from her defense.

Offensively senior Bailey Wysong led the charge for Bradford as she went 3-for-3. Senior Chelsea Gill, freshman Emma Canan and Miller each went 2-for-3. Freshman Courtney Monnin, junior Elisa Martinez and senior Hannah Fout also recorded hits for the Railroaders.