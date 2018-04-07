Versailles baseball team beats Miami East with a walk off

VERSAILLES – Andrew Demange had a walk-off single that drove in Will Eversole and gave the Versailles baseball team a 9-8 win against Miami East on Friday.

Versailles struck first in Friday’s game with two runs in the bottom of the second, but Miami East scored six in the third to lead 6-2. Versailles cut its deficit to 6-4 in the fourth inning then Miami East scored one in the top of the fifth to lead 7-4.

Versailles once again reduced its deficit with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth before Miami East added one more run in the top of the seventh to lead 8-6. Versailles then scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 9-8.

Versailles had 11 hits and four errors on Friday while Miami East had 12 hits and two errors.

Demange led the Versailles offense as he was 3-for-4 with a run and three RBIs including the game winner. Noah Richard was 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs. Kurtis Rutschilling was 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Elliot Bruns was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Cole Niekamp was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and three runs. Zach Griesdorn was 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI. Keaton McEldowney was 1-for-4 with a RBI. Eversole walked twice and scored two runs including the game winner.

Griesdorn pitched three innings, allowing three earned runs and three unearned runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Richard pitched four innings and earned the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits, one walk, one hit batter and three strikeouts.