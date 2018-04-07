Mississinawa Valley baseball team beats Bradford in 9 innings

BRADFORD – Mississinawa Valley beat Bradford 5-3 in nine innings of Cross County Conference baseball on Friday.

Mississinawa Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but Bradford scored one run in the second and one in the third to go up 2-1. Mississinawa tied the game in the top of the fourth then Bradford regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Mississinawa Valley forced extra innings with a run in the seventh then won the game with two more runs in the ninth.

Matthew Slob was 1-for-3 and scored a run for Mississinawa Valley. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-4, stole a base and drove in a run. Colton Hines was 1-for-4, stole a base and scored a run. Ethan Bowman was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored a run and drove in two runs. Max Dirmeyer was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run. Ethan Dirksen drove in a run, and Trent Collins scored a run.

Bradford’s Wyatt Spangler was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Larkin Painter was 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Clayton Layman was 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored a run. Gage Wills was 1-for-4, stole a base and scored a run. Andy Branson was 1-for-4. Fischer Spencer was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.

Slob pitched eight innings for Mississinawa Valley, allowing three earned runs on five hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts. Bowman pitched one scoreless inning, allowing no hits or walks while striking out one.

Branson pitched six innings for Bradford and allowed one earned run and one unearned run on two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. Spencer pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on one hit, three walks and five strikeouts.