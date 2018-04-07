Greenville baseball team loses to Fort Recovery

GREENVILLE – Fort Recovery pitcher Reese Rogers shut down the Greenville offense on Saturday as the Green Wave lost 11-0 to the Midwest Athletic Conference squad.

The Greenville baseball team only managed four base runners in Saturday’s game – three via hits and one on a walk – and couldn’t get any of them across the plate.

The Green Wave’s first player to get on base was Tyler Beyke, who drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first, but he was left stranded at first base.

Tony Sells led off the bottom of the second with an infield single up the middle, but he was picked off at first by Rogers. After back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, Sells picked up his second hit of the day in the bottom of the fifth, but he was erased from the base paths on a double play.

Beyke recorded a one-out single in the seventh inning and stole second, but he was stranded for a second time as Rogers retired the next two Greenville batters to finish off the complete game shutout.

Fort Recovery, meanwhile, managed eight hits, drew nine walks and also took advantage of four Greenville errors.

Fort Recovery went down in order in the first two innings then stranded a pair of runners in both the third and fourth innings, but in the fifth the Mercer County squad managed to put three runs across the plate.

Cade Wendel started the fifth inning rally with a one-out triple and scored on a bunt single by Will Homan. Will Homan stole second, went on third on a passed ball then scored on an error, making it 2-0.

Nick Thwaits, who reached on the error, stole second and went around the base paths to score as the catcher’s throw to second went into the outfield, increasing Fort Recovery’s lead to 3-0.

In the seventh inning Fort Recovery broke the game open with eight more runs.

Wendel drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third then scored on Greenville’s third error of the game to make it 4-0.

After Will Homan reached base on the error, Ben Homan and Rogers walked to load the bases. Greenville’s fourth error of the day allowed the two lead runners to score, making it 6-0.

A walk to Kody Shinaberry loaded the bases again then Ian Homan walked to bring in a run and increase the Fort Recovery advantage to 7-0. Pinch hitter Joe Homan got a single to bring in two more runs and make it 9-0.

Wendel doubled to drive in Fort Recovery’s 10th run of the game then the 11th run scored when Greenville couldn’t make a play on a high pop up in front of the plate.

Greenville starter Kyle Mills pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on two hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Owen Paulus allowed two earned runs and three unearned runs on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Reed Hanes pitched the final inning, allowing three earned runs and three unearned runs on three hits and five walks.

Sells went 2-for-3 and Beyke was 1-for-2 with a walk to lead the Greenville offense.

Greenville fell to 2-3 with Saturday’s loss. The Green Wave will return to action on Monday against Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Vandalia-Butler.

By Kyle Shaner

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

