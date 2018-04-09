Darke County teams postpone games

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County teams have announced schedule changes as a result of today’s weather.

The Greenville versus Vandalia-Butler baseball game scheduled for today has been canceled. Greenville will play host to Butler at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will travel to Vandalia for a game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Arcanum at Tri-County North softball game scheduled for today has been postponed until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Franklin Monroe at Miami East softball game scheduled for today has been postponed until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tri-Village at Twin Valley South softball game scheduled for today has been postponed until 5 p.m. May 7.