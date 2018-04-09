Mississinawa Valley seeks girls basketball coach

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley High School is looking for a varsity girls basketball head coach.

High school basketball coaching experience is preferred. Applicants must be able to complete Ohio coaching requirements and pass BCI/FBI background checks to be considered for the position.

To apply, visit https://www.applitrack.com/dayton/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Athletics%2fActivities&subcategory=Coaching.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. No teaching openings are available at this time.

All questions or inquiries should be directed to Athletic Director Mike Griffin at 937-968-4464 ext. 2224 or mike_griffin@mississinawa.org. Applicants are asked to not send any materials to the school.