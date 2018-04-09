Greenville boys tennis team loses at St. Marys

ST. MARYS – The Greenville boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday, falling 4-1 at St. Marys.

Greenville’s lone win of the match came at second doubles where the Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day beat Mat Kawalel and Evan Tennant by injury default. St. Marys led 4-2 when the match was called.

In first singles Greenville’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst lost 6-2, 6-1 to Andrew Vogel and David Keller.

Marcel Lansing beat Greenville’s Branson Leigeber 6-1, 6-0 in the first singles match. Howie Spencer beat the Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp 6-3, 6-3 in second singles. CJ Vanderhorst beat Greenville’s Duda Wollmeister 6-3, 7-6 in third singles.

Greenville fell to 4-1 with the loss while St. Marys improved to 3-0.

Greenville’s junior varsity tennis team defeated St. Marys 3-2. Victor Livesay and Pablo Badell, Enric Sanchez and Jaihao Zhang, and Milan Denlinger and Heath Coomer all won doubles matches. Carlos Badell and Logan Witwer and Jayce Lovett and Eric Price won extra JV doubles matches.