Mississinawa Valley softball team beats Union City for its 1st win

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley softball team beat crosstown rival Union City, Indiana, 5-2 on Monday for its first win of the season.

Union City scored first with a run in the top of the fifth then Mississinawa Valley scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 5-1. Union City scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

Mississinawa had five hits and no errors while Union City had seven hits and no errors.

Taydem Elson led the MV offense as she was 1-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, a run and two RBIs. Bailey Emrick went 1-for-3 with a double. Kinsie Blocher was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run. Ellie Reichard was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and scored a run.

Paxton Scholl was 1-for-3. Lindsay Johns walked, stole two bases and scored a run. Taylor Collins walked, stole a base and scored a run. Bailey Johnson walked and stole a base.

Scholl pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on seven hits, six walks and seven strikeouts.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 1-5 with the win.