Ansonia baseball team run-ruled at Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – Fort Recovery beat the Ansonia baseball team 15-2 in a five-inning run rule on Monday.

Fort Recovery quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead with six runs in the first inning and three in the second. Ansonia scored two in the top of the third, but Fort Recovery answered with four runs in the bottom half of the frame then two more in the fourth.

Ansonia had one hit and one error. Fort Recovery had eight hits and three errors.

Tyler Neal had Ansonia’s lone hit as he went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Taylor Brewer and Jacob Longenecker both walked and scored runs. Ethan Fischer and Ethan Hemmerich also drew walks.

Reece Stammen pitched one inning for Ansonia and allowed six earned runs on four hits, three walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts. Blake Thomas pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs and three unearned runs on four this, six walks, one hit batter and one strikeout. Jarvis Thwaits went 2/3 of an inning, allowing no runs on no hits, no walks and one hit batter.

Ansonia fell to 0-6 with Monday’s loss.