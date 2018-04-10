Versailles softball team defeats Ansonia

ANSONIA – The Versailles softball team beat Ansonia 5-0 on Monday.

Versailles scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and two in the third while holding Ansonia scoreless.

Versailles had 11 hits and no errors in the game while Ansonia had three hits and one error.

Kami McEldowney was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBIs for Versailles. Caitlin McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two RBIs. Faith Huddle was 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Mallory George was 1-for-3 with a RBI for Versailles. Kate Stammen was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Rachel Lyons was 1-for-2. Cori Lawrence was 1-for-3. Makenzie Knore scored a run.

Ansonia’s Lexi Shinn was 2-for-3. Kayla Saintignon was 1-for-3. Sara Rhoades drew a walk.

Trinity Henderson pitched the complete game for Ansonia, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing no runs on three hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.