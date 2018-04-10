Mississinawa Valley baseball team ties Union City

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team played to a 6-6 tie on Monday against crosstown rival Union City, Indiana.

Union City took a 2-1 lead in the first inning and increased its advantage to 6-1 in the bottom of the second. MV battled back with three runs in the second inning, one in the fourth and one in the seventh to force extra innings. The teams played nine innings before the game was called as a tie due to darkness.

Mississinawa had eight hits and six errors in the game. Union City had six hits and one error.

Mississinawa Valley’s Kyler Guillozet went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, a run and a RBI.

Zac Longfellow was 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run. Ethan Dirksen was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two RBIs.

Max Dirmeyer was 1-for-1 with a double and a RBI. Ethan Bowman was 1-for-5 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Hawk Thomas was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Trent Collins and Matthew Slob both stole a base and scored a run.

Bowman pitched four innings for MV, allowing six unearned runs on four hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Collins pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven.