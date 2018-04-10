Greenville boys tennis team beats Chaminade Julienne

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team beat Chaminade Julienne 3-2 on Tuesday.

Greenville won both of the doubles matches with Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst defeating Joe Allaire and Cole Breeding 6-2, 6-2 in first doubles and Josh Galloway and Bryan Day defeating Connor Kocur and Bryce Foster 7-5, 6-2 in second doubles.

Greenville’s Branson Leigeber beat Sam Kohls 6-3, 6-4 in first singles.

In second singles CJ’s Will Marshall beat Landon Muhlenkamp 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. Dominic Rougeux beat the Wave’s Duda Wollmeister 6-4, 6-3 in third singles.

Greenville improved to 5-1 with Tuesday’s win while Chaminade Julienne fell to 1-3.

Greenville’s junior varsity team beat Chaminade Julienne 3-2. Victor Livesay and Jaihao Zhang won in singles for Greenville. The duo of Pablo Badell and Enric Sanchez won in doubles. Zach Miller and Jayce Lovett plus Heath Coomer and Logan Witwer won in extra doubles matches.