Greenville baseball team loses to Vandalia-Butler

GREENVILLE – Greenville lost 7-2 to Vandalia-Butler in a Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Butler scored the first seven runs of the game with one in the first, one in the fourth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh. Greenville scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Greenville had four hits and four errors on Tuesday while Butler had seven hits and one error.

Kyle Mills went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and two RBIs for Greenville. Tyler Beyke was 2-for-3 and stole a base. Ethan Saylor and Terry Miller both walked once and scored a run.

Owen Paulus pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing six unearned runs on four hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Colton Zumbrun pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits, one walk and one strikeout.