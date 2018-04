CASSTOWN –Ansonia run ruled Miami East 12-2 in six innings of Cross County Conference softball on Tuesday.

Trinity Henderson pitched the complete game for Ansonia, allowing just four hits while striking out 12.

Ansonia’s offense had 10 hits.

Henderson had a pair of hits, walked twice and scored two runs. Lexi Shinn had two hits and drove in two runs. Heidi Runkel had two hits, two walks, two RBIs and scored two runs.

Ansonia improved to 3-3 with the win.