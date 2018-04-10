Versailles baseball team beats Parkway in home opener

VERSAILLES – The Versailles baseball team won its home opener on Tuesday, beating Midwest Athletic Conference foe Parkway 9-3.

Parkway scored first with a run in the top of the third, but Versailles scored the next nine runs – plating two in the third, four in the fifth and three in the sixth. The Panthers scored the game’s final two runs in the seventh inning.

Versailles had 14 hits and two errors in the game while Parkway had five hits and four errors.

Kurtis Rutschilling went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Keaton McEldowney was 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Noah Richard was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Elliot Bruns went 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Zach Griesdorn was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Noah Grisez was 1-for-3 and scored two runs. Andrew Demange was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Cole Niekamp was 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Niekamp pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on five hits, four walks, one hit batter and five strikeouts. Richard pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief, allowing no runs on no hits and two walks.

Versailles improved to 5-0 with Tuesday’s win.