Tri-Village baseball team loses at National Trail

NEW PARIS – The Tri-Village baseball team lost 1-1 in a Cross County Conference game at National Trail on Tuesday.

National Trail took a 4-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and one in the third. Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning.

Tri-Village had five hits and two errors. Trail had eight hits and three errors.

Trey Frech pitched the complete game for Tri-Village, allowing four earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, three walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Jared Buckley was 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Mason Sullenbarger was 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Tri-Village dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the CCC with the loss.