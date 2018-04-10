Arcanum baseball team shuts out Franklin Monroe

ARCANUM – Arcanum shut out Franklin Monroe 5-0 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Arcanum scored one run in the third inning, three in the fourth and one in the fifth while holding FM scoreless.

Arcanum had seven hits and no errors while Franklin Monroe had three hits and three errors.

Kaleb Shilt was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run for Arcanum. Cory Ross was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a RBI. Cole Spitler was 1-for-2 with a RBI. Michael Fecker was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run.

Arcanum’s Wade Meeks was 1-for-3. Evan Atchley was 1-for-4. Lane Byrne walked twice and scored two runs. Isiah Hootman scored a run.

Franklin Monroe’s Timothy Lawson was 1-for-2 with a triple and was hit by a pitch. Noah Koffer was 1-for-2 with a double. Jeremy Bridenbaugh was 1-for-3.

Bryce Filbrun pitched 4 2/3 innings for Franklin Monroe, allowing four earned runs and one unearned run on seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Brenden Hosler pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out one.

Atchley pitched six scoreless innings for Arcanum, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two. Grant Delk pitched one inning, hitting one batter and striking out three.