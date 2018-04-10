Tri-Village softball team loses 16-15 at National Trail

NEW PARIS – The Tri-Village and National Trail softball teams combined for 31 runs in Tuesday’s Cross County Conference game with Trail winning 16-15.

Tri-Village scored one run in the top of the first then National Trail scored eight runs in the bottom half of the inning. Tri-Village scored one run in the second and two in the fourth to cut its deficit to 8-4.

After National Trail scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, Tri-Village scored nine runs in the sixth inning to lead 13-9. The Blazers scored five in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead, 14-13.

Tri-Village retook the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, but National Trail scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to win by one.

Tri-Village had eight hits and five errors in the game while National Trail had 17 hits and four errors.

Shelby Bennett was 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBIs for Tri-Village. Breeann Lipps was 2-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base, three runs and a RBI. Hala Faulkner was 1-for-2 with three walks, a run and a RBI. Kelsie Wehr was 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.

Kloey Murphey was 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Madi Foreman was 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Peyton Bietry walked three times, stole a base and scored two runs. Jadyn Sharp walked once and scored three runs. Breanna Locke walked and scored a run. Autaum Moore scored a run.

Bennett pitched the complete game, allowing 12 earned runs and four unearned runs on 16 hits, three walks and one hit batter.

Tri-Village fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCC with the loss.