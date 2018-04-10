Versailles softball team loses at Parkway

ROCKFORD – Versailles lost 12-8 in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Tuesday.

Versailles scored first, but Parkway scored three runs in the bottom half of the first inning to lead 3-1. Versailles then scored five in the top of the second to regain the lead, 6-3.

Parkway tied the game with one run in the third and two in the fourth. Versailles retook the lead once more with a run in the top of the fifth, but Parkway scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 12-7. Versailles scored the game’s final run in the sixth inning.

Versailles out-hit Parkway 15 to 13 on Tuesday. Neither team committed an error.

Mallory George was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Versailles. Kami McEldowney went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Hailey McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Faith Huddle was 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Cori Lawrence was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Anna Gehret was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Rachel Lyons went 1-for-4. Caitlyn Luthman scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing 10 earned runs and two unearned runs on 13 hits, five walks and two strikeouts.

Versailles fell to 3-4 with the loss.