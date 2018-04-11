Greenville’s Tanner Swisshelm commits to the Muskingum University football team

GREENVILLE – Greenville senior Tanner Swisshelm, who was drawn to Muskingum University by the campus’ family atmosphere, committed to the Muskie football team on Wednesday.

Swisshelm, the son of Mandy and Dave Swisshelm, said he’s excited to continue his football career in college and thinks the Muskies football program will be a great fit for him.

“I think it’s a really good football program, well organized,” he said. “Everybody seems to have the family mentality there.”

Swisshelm, who is 6 feet 2 inches and 275 pounds, will be an offensive lineman for Muskingum.

“Obviously Tanner is a big kid,” Greenville football coach Aaron Shaffer said. “He moves fairly well for a big kid. He’s physical. Got good hands and feet. He’s obviously got to continue to grow and mature. Unfortunately we lost him for parts of a couple different seasons due to injury, but he’s definitely a physical kid that’s got some size. I would project he’s a guard, tackle. I would say he goes over as a tackle, and if it doesn’t work out there they may move him inside. But he’s a guy that they’re going to try to find a place for him pretty quick I would guess.”

Muskingum competes in NCAA Division III. This past season the Muskies finished 2-8 overall and 1-8 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, which also includes Baldwin Wallace, Capital, Heidelberg, John Carroll, Marietta, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Otterbein and Wilmington.

Swisshelm, who plans to study earth science in college, said the thing he’s most excited about is being part of a new team.

“Just getting to start a new chapter in my life with an entire new organization and new guys,” he said.

Shaffer thinks Muskingum will be a great place for Swisshelm.

“Tanner has worked hard through his career,” Shaffer said. “He’s a three-year starter for us and developed well along the way. For him to get an opportunity to go continue his athletic and academic career, it’s a tremendous opportunity at a place that is familiar with Greenville folks. A couple years ago we had Stetson Zumbrun; he graduated from Muskingum. We’ve got my niece (Karsyn Shaffer) is playing (softball) over there. So it’s familiar to Greenville folks so it’s neat to have him over there.”

Greenville senior Tanner Swisshelm committed to the Muskingum University football team on Wednesday. Pictured are (front row, l-r) mother Mandy Swisshelm, Tanner Swisshelm, father Dave Swisshelm and (back row) Greenville football coach Aaron Shaffer. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Tanner-Swisshelm-WEB-1.jpg Greenville senior Tanner Swisshelm committed to the Muskingum University football team on Wednesday. Pictured are (front row, l-r) mother Mandy Swisshelm, Tanner Swisshelm, father Dave Swisshelm and (back row) Greenville football coach Aaron Shaffer. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.