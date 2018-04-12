The Light Foundation’s Chenoweth Trails builds for the future with pieces from the past

GREENVILLE – The Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriot Matt Light, is celebrating yet another milestone, the completion of its new headquarters at Chenoweth Trails.

This 7,000-square-foot facility allows the foundation to implement more life-changing programming, host more visitors and expand its outdoor leadership camp, Camp Vohokase. The facility is equipped with an inviting welcome area and private offices. It also has an amazing conference room that seats up to 20. A lot of work can be accomplished with a stunning view of the land.

This expansion gives the Light Foundation the ability to open its doors to more local businesses and other nonprofit organizations that can use the new infrastructure to host meetings, conferences and work-related retreats. The foundation will be reaching out to local businesses and individuals for a chance to come tour the new and improved Chenoweth Trails.

“We are excited to introduce all the new additions to camp and hope to start adding naming rights to certain areas of Chenoweth Trails via businesses around Greenville who can help us sustain our work” Light Foundation President and Greenville native Matt Light said.

Like many aspects of the Light Foundation, construction was done with a nod to the past, which includes the rich history of some of the earliest settlers in this county and the state of Ohio.

“Since retirement, I’ve been consumed with understanding the building techniques of the timber framers who built incredible barns and buildings throughout our country. There are no finer examples than what still stands in Darke County,” Light said.

Along with Terry Clark of Bears Mill and Brian Rehmert, the trio have reclaimed and repurposed many of Darke County’s framed relics.

“The work and expertise that went into carving timbers out of a virgin forest and establishing a new farm is something I find fascinating,” Light said. “It’s also a process that has endless ways to teach young people about hard work, engineering, architecture and respecting the past.”

The 150-year-old wood is the first thing 7,000 annual visitors see upon arriving at the new facility.

“I love hearing kids’ and adults’ reaction the first time they enter the welcome area. It’s got a look and feel that can only be described as awesome,” Chenoweth Trails Program Coordinator April Brubaker said.

Several years ago, the Light Foundation teamed up with Clark to offer up a timber framing course for youth and adults who were interested in learning how to make pegs, learn joinery and erect small timber frames.

“We really enjoy introducing young people to the art of timber framing. It’s a fun way to learn about history, engineering and construction,” Clark said.

The Light Foundation plans on expanding its timber frame workshop and will soon begin work on a period style log home made from repurposed sleeper logs that once held up the floor of some local barns. Anyone who is interested in having someone assess a barn can contact Light and company at DarkeBarnGuys@gmail.com.

For more information about the Chenoweth Trails facility, contact Brian Rehmert or April Brubaker at 937-316-6352.