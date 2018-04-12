Ansonia baseball team run ruled by National Trail

ANSONIA – Ansonia lost 17-6 to National Trail in five innings of Cross County Conference baseball on Thursday.

National Trail jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning. The Blazers led 8-1 in the middle of the third, but the Tigers scored five runs in the bottom half of the frame to pull within 8-6.

That was as close as Ansonia would get, however, as National Trail added three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to win 17-6 in a five-inning run rule.

National Trail out-hit Ansonia 21 to four in Thursday’s game. The Blazers committed no errors while the Tigers had two.

Jarvis Thwaits led the Ansonia offense as he went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and scored a run. Tyler Neal was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Devyn Sink went 1-for-2 for the Tigers.

Ry Fortkamp was hit by a pitch, walked and scored a run. Jacob Longenecker walked, stole a base and scored a run. Ethan Fischer and Caleb Jones also walked and scored a run.

Jones pitched four innings for Ansonia, allowing 11 earned runs on 13 hits, two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts. Thwaits pitched one inning in relief and allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk.

Ansonia fell to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the CCC with Thursday’s loss. The Tigers will travel to Tri-County North on Friday.

Ansonia’s Caleb Jones hits a pitch during a Cross County Conference baseball game against National Trail on Thursday in Ansonia. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Caleb-Jones-WEB.jpg Ansonia’s Caleb Jones hits a pitch during a Cross County Conference baseball game against National Trail on Thursday in Ansonia. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

