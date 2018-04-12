Greenville boys tennis team defeats Fairborn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team swept Fairborn 5-0 on Thursday.

In first singles Branson Leigeber beat Brandon Schmidt 6-2, 6-1. In the second singles match Landon Muhlenkamp beat Mei Lin Kutilla 6-0, 6-1. In third singles Duda Wollmeisteer beat Harry Huynh 6-1, 6-0.

In the first doubles match Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst swept Caleb Smith and Nghi Nguyen 6-0, 6-0. In the second doubles match Josh Galloway and Bryan Day beat Silas Smith and Janiel Buita 6-1, 6-0.

Greenville improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with the win while Fairborn fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the GWOC.

Greenville’s Connor Null and Ash Williams plus Hunter Gibboney and Alex Rasool won in extra junior matches against Fairborn.

The Greenville junior varsity boys tennis team lost 5-0 to Beavercreek’s varsity. Winning in extra matches at Beavercreek were the pairs of Logan Witwer and Jimmy Normile plus Carlos Badell and Gabe Roth.