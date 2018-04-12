Versailles baseball team wins at Marion Local

MARIA STEIN – Versailles beat Marion Local 3-1 in a Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Versailles scored the game’s first three runs with one in the first inning and two in the third. Marion scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth.

Versailles had six hits and no errors while Marion Local had five hits and three errors.

Cole Niekamp went 1-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs for Versailles. Noah Richard was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored. Noah Grisez was 1-for-2, walked and stole a base.

Zach Griesdorn was 1-for-3. Kurtis Rutschilling went 1-for-4. Keaton McEldowney reached base twice on errors and scored a run.

McEldowney pitched the complete game, allowing one run on five hits, one walk and 13 strikeouts.