Arcanum softball team run rules Mississinawa Valley

UNION CITY – Arcanum run ruled Mississinawa Valley 21-1 in five innings of Cross County Conference softball on Thursday.

Arcanum jumped out to a 16-0 lead with nine runs in the first inning, one in the second and six in the third. After MV scored a run in the bottom of the third, Arcanum added four runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth.

Arcanum had 21 hits and no errors while Mississinawa Valley had six hits and one error.

Elle Siculan was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts for Arcanum. Paxton Scholl was the losing pitcher for Mississinawa Valley, striking out one batter.

Ellianna Sloan led Arcanum with four this and three RBIs. Gracie Garno had three hits and four RBIs.

Bailey Johnson had a home run for Mississinawa Valley’s lone run.