Mississinawa Valley baseball team run rules Arcanum

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team run ruled Arcanum 16-4 in a Cross County Conference game on Thursday.

Mississinawa Valley took an 8-0 lead with seven runs in the second inning and one in the third. Arcanum scored two runs in the top of the fourth, but MV responded with a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to lead 10-2. After Arcanum scored two more runs in the top of the sixth, Mississinawa scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Mississinawa Valley out-hit Arcanum 16 to five.

Mississinawa Valley’s Max Dirmeyer went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Zac Longfellow was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and a RBI. Ethan Dirksen was 3-for-4, stole a base, drove in a run and scored two runs. Ethan Bowman was 2-for-3, stole a base, scored a run and drove in two runs.

MV’s Trent Collins was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and two RBIs. Matthew Slob was 1-for-2 with a home run, a run and four RBIs. Cody Dirksen was 1-for-2 with a stolen base, two RBIs and three runs. Colton Hines was 1-for-3 with two runs and a RBI. Kyler Guillozet stole a base and scored two runs.

Arcanum’s Lane Byrne was 1-for-2 and scored two runs. Cory Ross was 1-for-2 with a run and a RBI. Michael Fecker was 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI. Kaleb Shilt was 1-for-3 and stole a base. Grant Delk went 1-for-1. Carver Gostomsky was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Cole Spitler had a RBI.

Mitch Wogoman was charged with the loss for Arcanum allowing seven earned runs on six hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings. Fecker pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Byrne pitched one inning for Arcanum allowing five earned runs and one unearned run on four hits, two walks and one strikeout. Shilt allowed one run on one hit.

Collins pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing three earned runs and one unearned run on five hits, four walks, one hit batter and nine strikeouts.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Arcanum-MV-WEB-1.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.