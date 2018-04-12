Greenville baseball team loses at Vandalia-Butler

VANDALIA – Greenville lost 9-4 to Vandalia-Butler in a Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Greenville led 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but Butler tied the game with runs in the second and third innings. The Aviators then took a 9-2 lead with three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth. The Green Wave scored the game’s final two runs in the seventh inning.

Butler out-hit Greenville 10 to six. Both teams committed two errors.

Landon Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs for Greenville. Tyler Beyke was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run. Marcus Wood was 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Karsyn Fender was 1-for-2 with two walks and a RBI. Ethan Saylor walked and was hit by a pitch. Kyle Mills walked twice.

Mills was charged with the loss as he allowed eight earned runs and one unearned run on nine hits, three walks, one hit batter and one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings. Eldridge pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing no runs on no hits, one walk and one hit batter. Reed Hanes pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Greenville fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the GWOC with Thursday’s loss.