Tri-Village softball team loses to Tri-County North

NEW MADISON – Tri-County North run ruled Tri-Village 22-1 in five innings of Cross County Conference softball on Thursday.

Tri-County North held a 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning then scored 20 unanswered runs with four in the second, nine in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Tri-Village had two hits and five errors while Tri-County North had 15 hits and one error.

Bree Wilson led the Tri-Village offense as she was 2-for-2. Kloey Murphey walked and scored a run. Peyton Bietry also drew a walk.

Shelby Bennett pitched three innings and was charged with the loss. Loraligh Waters pitched two innings in relief.