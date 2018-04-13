Versailles softball team beats Marion Local

VERSAILLES – Versailles overcame a 6-0 deficit to defeat Marion Local 10-7 in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Thursday.

Marion Local scored one run in the first inning and five in the second to lead 6-0. Versailles scored three runs in the bottom of the second then Marion scored one in the third to make it 7-3. Versailles then added seven runs in the bottom of the third to win 10-7.

Versailles’ Cori Lawrence was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Anna Gehret was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Kate Stammen was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.

Kami McEldowney was 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 2-for-4, stole two bases and scored a run. Mallory George was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. Rachel Lyons scored a run and drove in a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing five earned runs and two unearned runs on 14 hits, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout.