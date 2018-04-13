Franklin Monroe baseball team rallies to defeat Bradford

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe baseball team came from behind Thursday night, scoring three runs in its last at-bat to defeat Bradford 4-3.

“What a barn burner that was,” Franklin Monroe baseball coach Eddie Meyers said. “I mean it goes to show you just never quit, never give up.

“They are lot better than what they have been in the past. Andy (Mead) is a good coach, and he coached me a little in high school, so familiar with him, and he has that program playing much better,” Meyers said.

The Railroaders lead midway 3-1 … but starting pitcher Noah Koffer kept the Jets in the game.

“He bull-dogged it out there today and stayed tough for us keeping us in the game,” Meyers said. “We then went with our freshman closer Brendan Hosler to close it out.”

Bryce Filbrun led it off the bottom of the seventh for Franklin Monroe with a bloop single into center field. Trevor Collins hit a single to left field and then Tim Lawson had a RBI single to right field. The Jets had some help from the Roaders to plate a run and then Larkin Ressler hit the game winner into right field to the give the Jets the come-from-behind win.

“The no quit in the seventh inning was unbelievable and for us to string together four hits like that and never quit … well, I couldn’t be prouder of the guys for that,” Meyers concluded.

Franklin Monroe improved to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Jets will host Belmont Friday night and then play at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Saturday, taking on Arcanum at 4 p.m.

