Greenville baseball team run rules Fairborn

FAIRBORN – The Greenville baseball team run ruled Fairborn 12-2 in five innings on Friday.

Greenville scored the game’s first 11 runs with eight in the second inning and three in the third. Fairborn scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth then both teams scored a single run in the fifth.

Greenville had eight hits and no errors while Fairborn had five hits and one error.

Marcus Wood was 3-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base, a RBI and three runs. Kyle Mills was 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Alec Fletcher was 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and two RBIs. Reed Hanes went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Tony Sells was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Landon Eldridge was 1-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Karsyn Fender walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run. Tyler Beyke walked, scored a run and drove in a run. Tytan Grote was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run.

Colton Zumbrun pitched the complete game for the Green Wave, allowing two earned runs on five hits, five walks and three strikeouts.

Greenville improved to 4-5 with the win.