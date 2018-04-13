Ansonia baseball team loses at Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – Ansonia lost 13-6 to Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Friday.

After Tri-County North scored the game’s first five runs in the bottom of the second, Ansonia cuts its deficit to 5-4 with four runs in the top of the third. North responded with six runs in the third and two in the fourth to lead 13-4 then Ansonia scored the game’s final two runs in the sixth inning.

Ansonia had nine hits and two errors on Friday while Tri-County North had eight hits and no errors.

Devyn Sink went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs for Ansonia. Ry Fortkamp was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Tyler Neal was 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs.

Ethan Fischer was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Caleb Jones was 1-for-3 with a walk. Jarvis Thwaits was 1-for-4 with a RBI. Taylor Brewer was 1-for-2. Jacob Longenecker walked three times and scored a run. Ethan Hemmerich walked, stole a base and scored a run.

Longenecker pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs and one unearned run on three hits, five walks, one hit batter and one strikeout. Fischer pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and one unearned run on four this, four walks and two hit batters. Sink pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Ansonia fell to 0-9 with Friday’s loss.