Arcanum baseball team loses to Newton

ARCANUM – The Arcanum baseball team lost 11-3 to Newton in a Cross County Conference game on Friday.

Newton scored the game’s first run in the top half of the first inning then Arcanum scored a run in the bottom half of the frame to make it 3-1. Newton increased its lead to 8-1 with two runs in the third and three in the fifth. Arcanum scored its final two runs in the bottom of the fifth then Newton scored three more in the seventh.

Arcanum had five hits and seven errors while Newton had six hits and two errors.

Arcanum’s Wade Meeks was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Evan Atchley was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Cory Ross was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Grant Delk was 1-for-4 with a RBI. Kaleb Shilt walked and scored a run.

Meeks was charged with the loss as he pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and nine unearned runs on six hits, two walks, one hit batter and five strikeouts. Shilt pitched one scoreless inning in relief, retiring all three batters he faced.